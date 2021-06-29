Tampa General partners with innovation accelerator: 5 things to know 

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is teaming up with the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator on a slew of innovation projects that aim to improve care delivery across the health system and Tampa Bay region, the organizations said June 29.

Five things to know:

1. For the first project of the collaboration, Tampa General and FIBA picked seven Israeli startup companies to develop new quality and efficiency tools for Tampa General Medical Group's outpatient physician offices.

2. Tampa General chose the seven startups, which participated in weekly group one-on-one coaching sessions over six weeks with FIBA advisers.

3. Tampa General's partnership with FIBA is a project of TGH Innoventures, the health system's innovation arm.

4. The seven startups have developed solutions focused on streamlining administrative tasks, organizing patient health information for pre-visits, improving administrative workflows and improving the exam room experience.

5. FIBA is a Florida-based economic development program supported by the state's economic opportunity department, Hillsborough County and other corporate sponsors.