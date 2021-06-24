Providence-backed Tegria acquires healthcare AI company

Providence's health tech investment portfolio Tegria on June 24 acquired KenSci, a company that provides artificial intelligence platforms and tools to healthcare providers, payers and medical device companies.

Tegria launched in October 2020 when Renton, Wash.-based Providence combined nine of its health technology investments into one comprehensive digital health portfolio.

KenSci, founded in 2015, offers cloud-native products built on Microsoft Azure. It was named Microsoft's "U.S. healthcare partner of the year" in 2020.

The company's AI-powered platform derives insights from data to improve patient experiences, workflows and diagnosis accuracy. The platform is built for customizations, allowing its users to develop their own applications.