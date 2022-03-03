Mass General Brigham faces backlash over ad campaign for $2.3B expansion

Boston-based Mass General Brigham is coming under fire for its ad campaign being used to gain support for its proposed $2.3 billion expansion, The Boston Globe reported March 3.

The ads have been featured in newspapers, TV and the internet and are estimated to cost millions of dollars, according to the Globe.

Competitors say the system is using a lot of resources to provide misleading information on the project to regulators and the general public.

"It is often the case that whoever has the most cash can buy market share," Eric Dickson, MD, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health, told the Globe. "That's true in any industry, especially when the competition is kind of fighting for survival. That's when you can use your cash for a knockout blow. That's what it feels like here."

Mass General Brigham told the Globe that the ads are meant to end misinformation about the expansion plan.

"It is important people know the facts, and advertising is just one way to make sure those facts are publicly known and set the record straight from unfounded claims," said Jennifer Street, a spokesperson for Mass General Brigham.

The proposed project has received backlash from competitors, who argue that it would take away patients from other hospitals. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also voiced concerns over the project.

