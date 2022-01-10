Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Jan. 3.

Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y., rebranded its logo to reflect that it is a part of St. Louis-based Ascension.



East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health, both based in Greenville, N.C., integrated under a shared brand known as ECU Health.



Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Medical Center was renamed Northwest Regional Health after it joined the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.



Madison, Ind.-based King's Daughters' Health was renamed Norton King's Daughters' Health after it joined Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare.



The public merger application for Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University, all based in Providence, R.I., revealed the new entity's name will be Rhode Island Academic Healthcare System.