Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Jan. 3.
- Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y., rebranded its logo to reflect that it is a part of St. Louis-based Ascension.
- East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health, both based in Greenville, N.C., integrated under a shared brand known as ECU Health.
- Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Medical Center was renamed Northwest Regional Health after it joined the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.
- Madison, Ind.-based King's Daughters' Health was renamed Norton King's Daughters' Health after it joined Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare.
- The public merger application for Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University, all based in Providence, R.I., revealed the new entity's name will be Rhode Island Academic Healthcare System.