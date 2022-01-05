49-bed Alabama hospital joins UAB Health System, changes name

Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Medical Center has become a member of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System after entering into a management agreement, which went into effect Jan. 1.

Northwest Medical Center is now known as Northwest Regional Health, according to a Jan. 4 news release from UAB Health.

Through the agreement, the Northwest Regional Board of Directors will have UAB Health representation. The system will also become a part of business operations and assist in clinical resources, according to the news release.

Northwest Regional will still be owned by its Winfield-based parent company, Healthcare Authority. Changes in benefits or salaries are not expected, according to the news release.

Northwest Regional and UAB Medicine already have been working together on telehealth services.

"We have a long history with UAB that has served this hospital and the residents of Winfield and the surrounding area well," said Michael Windham, CEO of Northwest Regional Health. "The new arrangement only strengthens that relationship and will help ensure that Northwest Regional continues to deliver the exceptional medical care that our community expects."