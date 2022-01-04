Norton Healthcare adds 6th hospital

Madison, Ind.-based King's Daughters' Health has joined Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare as the system's sixth hospital and its first outside Louisville, The Lane Report reported Jan. 4.

The hospital's new name will be Norton King's Daughters' Health. It is Norton's fifth adult-service hospital.

The two organizations signed a letter of intent in 2020. They were already affiliated through oncology services at Norton Cancer Institute and KDH Cancer Treatment Center.

"King's Daughters' commitment to quality, their talented providers and employees who support them, as well as their deep connections to community have long been impressive to us," Norton CEO and President Russell Cox said, according to The Lane Report. "We are honored to have King's Daughters' Health become a part of Norton Healthcare."