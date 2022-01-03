ECU, Vidant rebranding after joint operating agreement

Under a joint operating agreement, East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health, both based in Greenville, N.C., will integrate under a shared brand known as ECU Health.

According to a Jan. 3 press release, the ECU Health logo will be revealed in the spring with the rebranding process for Vidant entities and ECU Physicians practices following shortly after.

The rebranding is expected to take months, according to the press release.

The two organizations received approval to band together in November, with the official agreement beginning Jan. 1.

They plan to work together to address healthcare issues facing the eastern North Carolina region such as health disparities and care delivery obstacles.