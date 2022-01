Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y., is undergoing a rebrand to reflect that it is a part of St. Louis-based Ascension, Binghamton's ABC affiliate reported Jan. 3.

The hospital installed new signs featuring Ascension's logo in all its facilities.

The hospital became a part of Ascension in 1999 and officially changed its name to Ascension Lourdes in 2017.