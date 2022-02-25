Florida hospital renamed to indicate new ownership

Tallahassee, Fla.-based Capital Region Medical Center in Tallahassee, Fla., will be renamed HCA Florida Capital Hospital on March 3, WTXL Tallahassee reported Feb. 24.

CRMC is a part of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division and will be under the HCA Florida Healthcare brand.

The move to rename the hospital comes after HCA's desire to rename affiliated hospitals and care sites to create a unified front.

CRMC said in the report that the name change will not affect facility hours of operation, websites, phone numbers or health insurance coverage.