2 Florida hospitals to change names to reflect HCA ownership

Two Florida hospitals are changing their names to reflect their affiliation with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Effective March 3, Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness will change its name to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, according to Citrus County Chronicle.

Also effective March 3, Northwest Medical Center in Margate will change its name to HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, according to Margate News.

The name changes reflect that the hospitals are a part of its larger group of Florida hospitals and care centers, HCA said.