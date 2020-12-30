8 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns
Below is a roundup of marketing campaigns launched by hospitals, health systems, healthcare organizations and state governments during December.
- Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network partnered with Marvel Comics to showcase the dedicated care the health system's nurses have been providing to COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic, releasing a comic book titled "The Vitals: True Nurse Stories."
- HHS launched a $150,000 national ad campaign on YouTube to promote awareness about COVID-19 vaccines.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System launched its "Tough Love" campaign, urging Michigan residents to exhibit their toughness and compassion by adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.
- Three of the largest health systems in Connecticut — Yale New Haven Health, Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health Of New England and Lagrangeville, N.Y.-based Nuvance Health — teamed up to educate the state's residents about COVID-19 vaccines.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a statewide campaign aimed at ensuring safe and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across all 58 counties.
- The World Health Organization and YouTube partnered to roll out an animated PSA video encouraging people to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the holiday season.
- Three California health systems — Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente, San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Sacramento-based Sutter Health — teamed up with the state's health department to launch a marketing campaign to discourage travel and gatherings over the holidays.
- The CDC, HHS and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are among a group of 18 leading healthcare organizations that partnered with the Ad Council for a video series campaign targeting healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination.
