California launches 'Vaccinate All 58' campaign

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 14 launched a statewide campaign aimed at ensuring safe and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across all 58 counties.

The "Vaccinate All 58" campaign takes a comprehensive and inclusive approach to getting all Californians vaccinated, something Mr. Newsom said will bring "a healthier future for all."

The campaign also emphasizes the need to remain vigilant in COVID-19 transmission mitigation protocols, such as mask wearing and social distancing, as the state faces its worst COVID-19 surge yet. As of Dec. 14, California reported 14,578 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, according to The Atlantic's COVID-19 Tracking Project.

"This is a tremendous scientific achievement and a moment of hope for all Californians," Mark Ghaly, MD, secretary of California's HHS, said in a news release. "But it is not a moment to let down our guard. COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire throughout our state and we need to stay home and wear a mask to preserve our health care delivery system until the vaccine is widely available and adopted in our state."

The state's public health department determined equitable distribution guidelines, allocating the first doses to healthcare workers most at risk of COVID-19 exposure and vulnerable residents living in long-term care facilities. Allocation for essential workers and residents at high risk of infection are expected to follow in the next phase, and these decisions will be communicated to Californians in the campaign's messaging.

