3 health systems in Connecticut partner for COVID-19 vaccine education

Three of the largest health systems in Connecticut — Yale New Haven Health, Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health Of New England and Lagrangeville, N.Y.-based Nuvance Health — teamed up Dec. 9 to educate the state's residents about COVID-19 vaccines.

The health systems plan to focus their messaging on populations that are vulnerable to COVID-19. Their educational efforts will debunk misinformation and inform residents on where COVID-19 vaccines will be administered, who will receive the first doses, possible side effects and the vaccines' effectiveness.

The effort also aims to educate Connecticut residents about the COVID-19 pandemic's convergence with flu season. The health systems will provide information to help patients access flu vaccinations and differentiate between flu and COVID-19 symptoms.

"We have a herculean task ahead and collectively, we are up to the challenge ensuring our patients and communities have timely and accurate information and access to the vaccine in the most inclusive and effective way," John Murphy, MD, Nuvance Health's president and CEO, said in a news release.

