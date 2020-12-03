Walgreens launches data-driven advertising group

Walgreens on Dec. 3 launched the Walgreens Advertising Group, a media group focused on maximizing return on investment by extracting personalized insights from first-party data.

The group uses data from more than 9,000 Walgreens stores and more than 100 million loyalty members to generate insights, tailoring them based on specific brand goals and objectives. It also offers creative services and reimbursement optimization and measurement tools.

Walgreens Advertising Group provides closed-loop measurement of customer shopping journeys and connects audiences to advertising platforms on third-party and Walgreens-owned channels. The groups will reach customers through a variety of media, including social, video, digital display, streaming audio and email.

"At Walgreens, we have an unparalleled insight into consumers' needs and shopping preferences when it comes to health and wellness items and everyday needs," Luke Kigel, vice president of Walgreens integrated media and head of Walgreens Advertising Group, said in a news release. "Leveraging advanced technology to unlock the power of our first-party data, we can help brands accelerate ROI by delivering relevant and personalized experiences to their highest value consumers."

