How healthcare marketers can use search data to improve strategy, according to economist

Healthcare marketers can gather insights from search data to help them shape strategy to better reach target audiences, economist Grace Kite, PhD, said in a Nov. 30 article she wrote for Marketing Week.

Since a brand's share of search is related to its share of voice, measuring how often a hospital or health system's name appears in searches when compared to competitors can often help predict market share, Dr. Kite wrote. People often search for terms relating to what they need or want, so search data can often help marketers get a better idea of what they should be communicating about.

This data can often help healthcare marketers better understand the types of procedures and care patients are seeking and willing to pay for. Comparing different sets of search data can show what is important to patients, which services they're seeking most and which words and tone they will respond best to in a campaign, according to Dr. Kite.

