Mount Sinai selects Clear for interoperable identity platform

Mount Sinai Health System, based in New York City, is partnering with Clear to deploy a secure identity platform aimed at streamlining how patients and employees access care and digital systems across the organization.

The collaboration will make Mount Sinai the first health system in New York City to implement Clear1, Clear’s secure identity platform, creating a single interoperable identity for users across the health system’s network.

The new platform is intended to modernize how patients and employees verify their identities when logging into systems or checking in for care, allowing credentials to follow them across various care settings.

Clear announced the collaboration Feb. 24 in a news release, describing the effort as part of both organizations’ broader focus on healthcare innovation and digital transformation.

Clear1 is designed to integrate directly into core healthcare platforms, including electronic health records, patient portals and clinician tools. The platform can also connect digital access with in-person check-in points such as kiosks and handheld tablets. Prior integrations of Clear1 have led to higher digital check-in adoption, fewer duplicate patient records and the reallocation of staff time to patient care, according to the release.