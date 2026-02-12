Atlanta hospital secures naming rights for world’s largest 10K

Northside Hospital has landed the naming rights for the world’s largest 10K, which takes place in its home city of Atlanta.

The newly named Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race is held every Fourth of July, with tens of thousands of participants. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had been the title sponsor for the past 49 years.

“Northside Hospital has been a partner of the Atlanta Track Club and the Peachtree Road Race for more than a decade, and we are thrilled to enhance that partnership in a big way as the new title partner of this great Atlanta tradition,” Northside Hospital Atlanta CEO Deidre Dixon said in a Feb. 10 news release. “We’re committed to helping Georgians live healthier lives, and we’re excited to bring a new emphasis on health, not just to race day but year-round.”

A Northside spokesperson told Becker’s the deal is for six years but declined to disclose financial terms.

The organization also sponsors the Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 4 Miler, as well as the Peachtree Junior and the Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race.