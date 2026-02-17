Jefferson Health secures naming rights to Philadelphia Eagles facility

Jefferson Health in Philadelphia has secured naming rights to the Philadelphia Eagles’ South Philadelphia practice facility as part of a multiyear extension of its partnership with the NFL team.

The facility will now be known as the Jefferson Health Training Complex, according to a Feb. 17 news release. Jefferson will also continue as the patch sponsor on the Eagles’ practice jerseys.

Jefferson will remain the Eagles’ official health system partner and will collaborate with the organization on yearround community initiatives focused on health education, screenings and preventive care awareness. The Eagles said the work will align with several team priorities, including the Eagles Autism Foundation and the annual “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” game.

Separately, the Eagles announced a multiyear extension with Select Medical’s NovaCare Rehabilitation brand, which will remain the team’s official physical therapy partner.

Under the agreement, NovaCare Rehabilitation will be integrated into fan-facing digital content across the team’s platforms, including sweepstakes, postgame locker room victory speeches, gameday push notifications and digital advertising, the release said. The company will also continue supporting community initiatives such as the Eagles Autism Foundation.