New York system launches health podcast

Canandaigua, N.Y.-based UR Medicine Thompson Health has launched “Thompson On-Air,” a monthly podcast focused on delivering health information to residents across the Finger Lakes region.

The podcast will feature conversations with Thompson Health providers, department leaders and clinicians on a range of health and wellness topics, according to a Feb. 16 news release from the system. It is hosted by Dave Carro, director of corporate communications at Thompson Health.

New episodes will be released monthly and will be available on the health system’s website and podcast platforms.