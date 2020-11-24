9 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns
Below is a roundup of marketing campaigns launched by hospitals, health systems, healthcare organizations and local governments during November.
- Westport, Conn.-based nonprofit Experience Camps launched its Talk About Grief campaign on Children’s Grief Awareness Day, to help children cope with the loss of loved ones who died of COVID-19.
- The University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center launched its "Open for You" campaign to assure northwest Ohio residents its staff is ready and excited to care for them.
- The Illinois Department of Human Services launched a series of initiatives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among the state's hard-hit Black community.
- St. Louis-based Ascension rolled out a new marketing campaign titled "Your Care Is Our Calling," which highlights the health system's patient stories and its caregivers' devotion to providing quality care.
- The Maryland Department of Health expanded its "Keep On, Maryland" campaign by rolling out new radio and television public service announcements in which Gov. Larry Hogan asks residents to continue practicing COVID-19 safety measures.
- The Association of Migraine Disorders launched its "Research Is Hope" campaign, which features the stories of five individuals whose lives were dramatically affected by migraines.
- Nevada's Washoe County launched its “Mask On, Move On” campaign, intended to communicate why mask wearing and community cooperation are necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds rolled out a new campaign focusing on COVID-19 safety protocols and encouraging residents to abstain from large holiday gatherings.
- New York City launched a new public service campaign urging residents to stay home as much as they can during the holiday season.
