University of Toledo Medical Center campaign focuses on role as community servants

The University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center's new "Open for You" campaign assures northwest Ohio residents its staff is ready and excited to care for them, according to a Nov. 15 article the teaching hospital wrote for The Toledo Blade.

The campaign features real UTMC patients, students and staff to communicate the hospital's commitment to community service. Messaging is being disseminated through television, outdoor media, print and social media channels.

The hospital's CEO, Rick Swaine, said that as Toledo's only independent hospital, UTMC needs patients to trust its caregivers for their healthcare needs.

A bold yellow, one of University of Toledo's two colors, is central to the campaign. Adrienne King, PhD, UTMC's associate vice president of marketing and communications said this is because the campaign "showcases the cheerful and helpful care patients receive at [the] hospital."

More articles on digital marketing:

COVID-19 vaccines must be accompanied by public education campaigns, experts say

UChicago Medicine marketing lead leaves for new role at Ohio State

Illinois Department of Human Services rolls out COVID-19 prevention campaign focusing on Black community

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.