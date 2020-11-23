3 healthcare organizations seeking marketing execs
Three healthcare organizations that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Walgreens is seeking a director of marketing for its digital healthcare division. It is also seeking a director of enterprise internal communications.
- Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana (Merrillville) is seeking a chief marketing officer.
- Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) is seeking a director of communications.
