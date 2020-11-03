Ascension features patient's song in new campaign

St. Louis-based Ascension rolled out a new marketing campaign titled "Your Care Is Our Calling," which highlights the health system's patient stories and its caregivers' devotion to providing quality care.

The campaign's video ads feature a song written and performed by Kelly Lang, who received breast cancer treatment at Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas.

"We're so fortunate to have extraordinary caregivers who provide personalized and compassionate care every day across our national system and our 2,700 sites of care," Nick Ragone, Ascension's executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement sent to Becker's Nov. 3. "Our caregivers see care as a calling and it reflects on the special bond they have with their patients."

The campaign, which Ascension launched in all its markets in early November, comprises ads in television, radio, print and social media formats, as well as outdoor media and direct-to-patient emails.

