Illinois Department of Human Services rolls out COVID-19 prevention campaign focusing on Black community

The Illinois Department of Human Services is launching a series of initiatives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among the state's hard-hit Black community, according to Rockford, Ill.,CBS affiliate WIFR.

The department reports COVID-19 cases continue to rise among the state’s Black residents. To reduce the spread of the disease, it is launching efforts to increase awareness of state relief and prevention tools.

IDHS rolled out a mobile health unit in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Nov. 3 where residents could receive a free health screening, flu shot and COVID-19 test, according to WIFR.

The department told the station it will continue to partner with local community and public health organizations to do outreach work among the Black community. It also said it will use a multichannel digital communication approach to share information about COVID-19 prevention and resources.

Local hospitals, such as Chicago's Lurie Children’s Hospital and UChicago Medicine, also plan to work with IDHS to establish mobile health units, communicate reliable COVID-19 information and increase access to personal protective equipment and healthcare services.

"While COVID-19 public health and economic crisis has affected everyone across the board, there are particular and unique needs and circumstances impacting the Black community," IDHS Secretary Grace Hou told WIFR. "In this regard, it is imperative that we employ specific testing and preventative tactics and measures that will resonate and be most effective."

