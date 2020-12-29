18 top healthcare organizations launch video series urging clinicians to get COVID-19 vaccine

The CDC, HHS and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are among a group of 18 leading healthcare organizations that partnered with the Ad Council on a new video series campaign targeting healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination.

The participating organizations, which form the COVID Collaborative, and the Ad Council are releasing the educational videos via professional and community networks including the American Public Health Association, Infectious Diseases Society of America and National Medical Fellowships.

The video series features an introduction from Anthony Fauci, MD, head of NIAID, and includes clips from experts at leading medical institutions sharing information about COVID-19 vaccine development and safety with fellow physicians and nurses. The content will be shared with the medical community and will address topics including safety, availability and side effects.

"I'm urging healthcare professionals to please get vaccinated," Dr. Fauci said in the Dec. 29 news release. "It's critical to protect yourselves and your family — but it's equally important as healthcare providers to show confidence in the vaccines so that other people will follow suit and get vaccinated. Together, we can help a substantial portion of the population decide to get vaccinated and ultimately end the pandemic as we know it in this country."

