WHO, YouTube launch PSA on fighting COVID-19 fatigue this holiday season

The World Health Organization and YouTube partnered to roll out an animated PSA video encouraging people to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the holiday season.

The animated video, voiced by comedian Jon Glaser, acknowledges the COVID-19 fatigue many are feeling after having to change their day-to-day behavior for nine months. It encourages individuals to keep social distancing amid the "home stretch."

The PSA tells viewers to rethink holiday travel plans, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask when they leave home and wash their hands frequently.

YouTube started airing the PSA Dec. 17, and it will be shown as a pre-video ad on the website through early January. YouTube will also feature the PSA on its homepage and social media accounts.

