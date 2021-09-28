5 recently launched vaccine promotion campaigns

Below are five COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaigns launched by healthcare groups, hospitals and advertising agencies.

The American Hospital Association released several public service announcements designed to persuade unvaccinated healthcare workers to get inoculated against COVID-19. The marketing campaigns are clinician-focused and come from the viewpoint of a physician and nurse.



Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest Hospital aired a video campaign using the viewpoint of an unvaccinated COVID-19 patient. The video is shown from the point of view of the patient from when they get their positive COVID-19 test result to the patient being critically ill in the hospital for more than 30 days. The video also shows the point of view of the clinician caring for the unvaccinated patient, and it ends with information on long-term COVID-19 effects and asking viewers to get vaccinated.



New York City worked with community-based organizations and NYC Health + Hospitals, the city's public health system, to encourage getting vaccinated by awarding $100 for each referral that leads to someone getting their first COVID-19 dose at a city-run site. The program has facilitated more than 20,000 vaccinations in New York City since June, according to a Sept. 14 news release.



Charlotte, N.C.-based advertising agency BooneOakley invented the fictional "Wilmore Funeral Home" to warn people what could happen if they remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. The strategy is bold, but marketing and health experts are split on whether it's effective.



The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses launched the Hear Us Out campaign to illustrate nurses' front-line reality as they care for COVID-19 patients. The campaign includes videos in which nurses share their experiences caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients and encourage vaccination. It also offers resource materials to help those who have been vaccinated better communicate about the shots with those who remain hesitant.