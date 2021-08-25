AHA launches marketing campaign encouraging hesitant hospital workers to get vaccinated

The American Hospital Association released several public service announcements designed to persuade unvaccinated healthcare workers to get inoculated against COVID-19.

The marketing campaigns are clinician-focused and come from the viewpoint of a physician and nurse, according to an Aug. 25 news release. The clinicians share the critical role hospitals play in the country, such as serving as a trusted voice and being ready to care for patients.

In the advertisements, clinicians shared why they got vaccinated and encouraged their co-workers to get vaccinated as well. The campaign tells viewers to overcome their concerns about the vaccine by asking questions and seeking guidance from healthcare professionals.

All of the advertisements are available with Spanish subtitles and can be accessed on the association's vaccine confidence webpage.