Healthcare marketers should keep a pulse on trends emerging in the industry if they want to deliver patients the most up-to-date and engaging information, according to Ajay Prasad, the founder and CEO of healthcare digital marketing agency GMR Web Team.

In an Oct. 22 article he wrote for Forbes, Mr. Prasad said healthcare marketers should consider the following three trends when building their messaging strategies:

Telehealth expansion: Healthcare marketers may need to play up telehealth as a key offering, as the pandemic has spurred accelerated growth in the field.



Patient experience: Positive patient experiences build patient loyalty, so it's important for healthcare marketers to showcase them.



Artificial intelligence: The adoption of AI in healthcare is expanding rapidly, and patients want to know how healthcare organizations are using new technologies such as predictive analytics, speech recognition and chatbots.

