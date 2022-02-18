VA CIO sets sights on digital transformation

Kurt DelBene, CIO of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said he is focused on an agencywide digital transformation, moving toward increased investments in cloud-based applications and telemedicine, ComputerWorld reported Feb. 18.

During a Feb. 17 media roundtable, Mr. DelBene, a former Microsoft executive, said his goal is to transform the agency's technology landscape to power a more seamless, unified experience for veterans.

Here's what he has planned: