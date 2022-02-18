VA CIO sets sights on digital transformation

Kurt DelBene, CIO of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said he is focused on an agencywide digital transformation, moving toward increased investments in cloud-based applications and telemedicine, ComputerWorld reported Feb. 18.

During a Feb. 17 media roundtable, Mr. DelBene, a former Microsoft executive, said his goal is to transform the agency's technology landscape to power a more seamless, unified experience for veterans. 

Here's what he has planned:

  • Modernize the department's IT systems and improve internal software development offerings, including low-code and no-code solutions.
     
  • Get the department to decrease its reliance on outside contractors while increasing knowledge about when it's appropriate to use outside contractors versus when it can be done internally.

  • Continue working on connecting two health information exchanges.

  • Push into telemedicine, as the department has seen a surge in telemedicine visits for veterans in rural areas. 

