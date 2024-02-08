UC Davis Health introduces new digital care program

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is launching a new digital care program designed to support patients who have undergone percutaneous coronary intervention, a minimally invasive procedure to open blocked coronary arteries.

The digital care program utilizes CliniiMobile Technology, providing enrolled patients with a weight scale, blood pressure kit and a 4G hub, according to a Feb. 8 news release from UC Davis Health. These devices transmit data directly to a clinical team, allowing real-time monitoring and intervention when needed.

The program also uses the UC-NOW text-messaging platform, allowing patients to continue to receive care even after they leave the hospital.

"The combination of automated text messaging to guide patients and a proactive monitoring program is set to significantly impact patient care post-PCI," Vimal Mishra, MD, associate chief medical officer of UC Davis Health, said in the release. "This offers a more personalized, digitally enabled and responsive healthcare experience."

The program, supported by the American College of Cardiology and the Rosenfeld Foundation, will monitor the data of 200 patients daily and aims to improve health outcomes, enhance patient-provider interactions and potentially reduce hospital readmissions, according to the news release.