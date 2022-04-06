Tivity Health to be acquired for $2B

Franklin, Tenn.-based Tivity Health has agreed to be acquired and taken private by Stone Point Capital, a private equity firm.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Tivity, a consumer health company, will be acquired in a transaction valued at $2 billion. Tivity Health stockholders will receive $32.50 in cash per share, according to an April 5 news release.

Tivity provides access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social and mental enrichment programs and a suite of physical medicine and integrative health services for seniors. The company partners with health plans nationwide.

Upon completion of the transaction, Tivity Health's common stock will no longer be traded on Nasdaq. Richard Ashworth will remain president and CEO of the company.