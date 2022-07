Sequoia Capital China has raised $9 billion for four new funds that will support healthcare, technology and consumer start-ups.

The funds, which launched earlier this year and garnered investments from the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia, will primarily invest in Chinese startups, according to a July 6 press release.

Founded in 2005, Sequoia China hopes the funds will ease fears among investors of a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector within China.

