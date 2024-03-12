RevSpring acquired by investment firm

Seattle-based investment firm Frazier Healthcare Partners closed its acquisition of end-to-end financial services company RevSpring from GTCR, a private equity firm, on March 12.

RevSpring will be able to leverage Frazier's investment experience to speed up growth as a result of the transaction. RevSpring's platform is designed to help healthcare organizations accelerate revenue and increase engagement through omnichannel communication, payment and analytics tools.

Roger Davis, Frazier's executive in resilience, will become the executive chair of the board for RevSpring.

RevSpring has been busy in 2024 already, announcing partnerships with iVitaFi, a patient financing solution, and SalesVu, a business management and point of sale solution provider, to create a unified platform for accepting, processing and reconciling payments.

RevSpring also announced Engage IQ, a platform to support intelligent engagement and payment performance by distilling large amounts of customer data and helping providers better understand patient preferences and behavior, in late February.

Frazier has raised more than $8 billion of capital for private funds and co-investment in more than 200 companies since its founding in 1991.