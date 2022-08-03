Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Kaiser Permanente, is using digital innovation to 'spearhead' patient care

Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, said digital adoption was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the health system an advantage to use its innovation to serve patients beyond their greatest times of need, VentureBeat reported Aug. 1.
Three ways Kaiser Permanente is using digital innovation to improve patient care:
- Eighty-four percent of Kaiser Permanente members are registered with its digital app, and 94 percent have logged in at least once in 2021, allowing the health system to collect valuable patient data to improve care.
- Kaiser Permanente has also moved to the cloud, created a data lake and modernized its AI infrastructure to deploy it more quickly and efficiently.
- Kaiser Permanente built teams that connect developers with physicians and technology tools, so that they can collaborate on end goals.