OSF to develop incentive program using a blockchain-based digital app

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is developing a blockchain-based digital app to improve patients' health by offering them incentives for healthy behavior.

OSF innovation researchers will work in partnership with the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria to develop and test an app that uses blockchain technology to incentivize rewards when healthy behavior data is generated from patients, according to a May 5 press release.

Here's how it would work:

The blockchain technology would issue rewards on a platform using encrypted data that doesn't show who is providing the incentive nor who is receiving the reward.





The transactions use a digital interface with a blockchain platform in order to provide a secure and anonymous transaction.

Researchers believe these kinds of incentives can help reward patients with chronic conditions, ensuring they are doing what is needed to keep them healthy.