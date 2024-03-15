Mayo unveils launch pad for digital health tools

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Platform is helping bring digital health tools to market by launching Solutions Studios.

Solutions Studios aims to alleviate the barriers digital health companies face in the commercialization process by allowing them to partner with Mayo Clinic to gain clinical expertise and oversight, John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, told Becker's at the HIMSS Annual Meeting March 12.

"Startups are amazing. They have great energy and they have great engineering capability and enthusiasm, but they don't have access to deidentified privacy-protected data or clinical expertise," he said. "As we bring in these startup companies, we partner them with the best person who can give them clinical advice and make sure that whatever they're generating is reasonable. Because without that clinical oversight, you can produce a lot of products no one wants."

According to a March 12 press release from Mayo, Mayo Clinic Platform is offering digital health companies the following benefits: access to global data for model development; a library of analytics tools with federated training capabilities; objective performance assessment through Mayo Clinic Platform_Validate; simplified integration into clinical workflows via Mayo Clinic Platform_Deploy; a solution qualification process; clinical review; risk stratification; expert evaluation; standardized contracting; marketing opportunities; and access to Mayo Clinic Care Network hospitals.

"Mayo has been working on this for a number of years," Dr. Halamka told Becker's. "It used to take healthcare 18 months to bring an entrepreneur in; we can now bring in a dozen a week. So that cycle time is wildly reduced and costs of getting your product to market is significantly reduced."