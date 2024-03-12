Mass General Brigham takes next step in 10-year AI plan

Somerset, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham inked a 10-year commitment to artificial intelligence solutions with GE HealthCare in 2017, and the next step is integrating medical imaging foundation models into its AI research work.

GE HealthCare has helped the system accelerate AI for multiple Mass General product offerings and digital health solutions over the last seven years. The partners have upended the traditional approach of integrating AI into the health system to reduce complexity and costs. The foundation models approach instead has created a reliable and adaptable foundation for developing healthcare-focused AI applications.

"With foundation models, we are witnessing the next wave of AI innovation, and it is already reshaping how we build, integrate and use AI,” said Keith Dreyer, DO, PhD, chief data science officer, Mass General Brigham. "I think we are all optimistic that foundation models may actually complement and enhance the work we have been doing with convolutional neural networks over the past few years. Hopefully, this work will help make healthcare delivery more efficient for our practitioners, more accessible for our patients and more equitable for our diverse communities."