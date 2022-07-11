Lawmakers introduce new bills to protect health data

Lawmakers at both the federal and state level are bringing bills to the table that focus on protecting healthcare data in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, CNBC reported July 9.

The My Body My Data Act would target companies that collect reproductive health information, requiring them to get consent before collecting and disclosing private health information and give the FTC the power to enforce such rules.

The Health and Location Protection Act would ban data collecting organizations from selling user information about their location and health. It would also give the FTC the power to regulate this, potentially doling out fines for violations.

Other bills have been suggested at the state level that would prohibit pregnancy crisis centers from disclosing health information collected without consent and create sanctuary states for out of state visitors seeking reproductive health services.