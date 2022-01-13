Kaiser Permanente joins digital health tool marketplace Graphite Health

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has become an organizing member of Graphite Health, a nonprofit healthcare company that focuses on interoperability challenges to improve cost and patient outcomes in digital health.

Prat Vemana, Kaiser Permanente's senior vice president and chief digital officer, will also join the board of Graphite Health as part of the agreement.

"Kaiser Permanente is committed to improving health care in the U.S., and our decision to join Graphite Health reflects another step we're taking to further that mission," said Greg Adams, Kaiser Permanente chair and CEO.

Graphite Health, modeled after nonprofit generic drug company Civica Rx, is a digital marketplace for health tools that allows health systems to adopt health tools easily and efficiently, according to a Jan. 13 press release.

Current member systems of Graphite Health are Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, St. Louis-based SSM Health and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

When a member system joins the nonprofit, executives become a part of Graphite Health's board to ensure their common interests are heard and that they can have oversight of the company's direction, according to the press release.

Graphite Health said it expects more health systems and philanthropies to join its platform.