How remote monitoring saved a Florida system $4M

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System says remote patient monitoring has been able to decrease hospital admissions, readmissions and emergency department visits, saving the organization $4 million.

With remote patient monitoring, the health system has been able to reduce hospital admissions by 50%, reduce readmissions by more than 22%, lower emergency department visits by 27%, and increase the number of visits to primary care providers, according to a Feb. 29 news release from Memorial.

By reducing hospital and emergency services, Memorial Healthcare said the organization has been able to save more than $4 million.