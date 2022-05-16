Hartford Healthcare app allows hospitals to access patient data before arrival via EMS

Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare and its networks have begun using an EMS communication app that allows EMTs to quickly upload patient information, symptoms, vital readings and severity of ailment and transmit it to the emergency room.

The communication software called Twiage, allows EMTs to pre-register patients and send detailed information to the hospital via the Twiage app about the patient's vital signs and types of injuries, according to a May 12 press release.

The application also has picture sharing, text and video chat features so paramedics can communicate more effectively with the hospital before they arrive.

"Twiage eliminates any communication barriers by directly supplying clinical teams at the hospital with real-time information," said Kevin Ferrarotti, senior system director for Hartford HealthCare Emergency Medical Services. "An EMT or paramedic can send the information in 20 seconds or less — whereas before it would sometimes take a few minutes over the radio."

According to the health system, this technology can reduce the time it takes to set up patient information and determine what they need in terms of care.

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health, Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth, and Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare are some of the hospitals that have inked partnerships with the Twiage app.