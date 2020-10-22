Inspira Health cloud tool transmits patient data to ED before ambulance arrives

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health said it has implemented a cloud-based platform that streamlines patient data-sharing from first responders to physicians before the ambulance arrives at the emergency department.

With the Twiage system, first responders can send patient information such as EKG transmissions, photographs and video feeds to ED physicians to help them get a complete picture of all incoming ambulances before the patient gets to the hospital.

The data exchange platform can be used on any mobile device by first responders, and Inspira Health employees and community-based EMS personnel have been trained to use the platform.

