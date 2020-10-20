KLAS: Top 10 innovation priorities for health systems in response to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed telehealth and remote work capabilities to the forefront of health systems' agendas, according to KLAS Research.

For its Top of Mind for Top Health Systems 2021: Digital health priorities in the era of COVID-19 report, KLAS Research partnered with Pittsburgh-based Center for Connected Medicine to survey health system CIOs, chief medical information officers and other executives about their digital health initiatives and priorities during the pandemic.

Here's what the respondents said when asked what effects COVID-19 had on their innovation priorities:

Shift to telehealth/virtual care: 49 percent

Slowdown of non-COVID-19 priorities: 40 percent

Focus on COVID-19: 26 percent

Focus on workflow improvement for remote work: 17 percent

Focus on revenue cycle: 10 percent

Focus on staff: 6 percent

Focus on improved supply chain visibility: 6 percent

Change in communication technology: 6 percent

Focus on patient access and care: 5 percent

Increased use of AI/robots: 2 percent

No change in priorities: 7 percent

