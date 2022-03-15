GE Healthcare developing digital health platform

GE Healthcare is developing a digital health platform it said will boost the speed of digital transformation for hospitals and healthcare systems.

The Edison Digital Health Platform is designed to accelerate app integration by connecting devices and other data sources into an aggregated clinical data layer, according to a March 15 GE Healthcare news release.

The company said the platform will reduce the burden on IT departments that often comes with installing and integrating apps from different vendors across an enterprise.

The platform includes an AI toolkit for building and running applications.

Felix Nensa, MD, a consultant radiologist at University Hospital Essen in Ruhr, Germany, said in the news release that clinicians can have all of their patients' data indexed and aggregated in one place, saving hours of time by reducing the need to search across various, disparate systems to access relevant patient information.

GE Healthcare said it is recruiting healthcare providers and other stakeholders to help evaluate the platform in a production setting.