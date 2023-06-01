Bayer launches precision health unit

Pharmaceutical and biotech giant Bayer is launching a new precision medicine unit that will focus on the creation of digital health tools.

The unit will work with digital health startups and established companies and seek to boost Bayer's own digital health offerings, according to a May 31 Bayer news release.

Bayer has worked within the precision health space before. In 2021, the company partnered with artificial intelligence-based symptom checker company Ada Health.

"As people increasingly turn to self-care to manage their everyday health, new digital tools are enabling them to make smarter choices through deeper and more precise understanding of their individual needs," David Evendon-Challis, head of research and development and chief scientific officer for the consumer health division of Bayer, said in the release. "With global leadership in the core categories people turn to for self-care, from cardiovascular and digestive health to pain management and immunity, Bayer will offer a wide range of precision health products and services."