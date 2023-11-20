AstraZeneca gets into digital health

Biopharma giant AstraZeneca launched Evinova, a digital health unit that will operate as a separate business within AstraZeneca.

Evinova aims to scale and bring to market digital health tools already used by AstraZeneca to expedite the clinical trial process. Additionally, Evinova will also look to develop a portfolio of remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics, according to a Nov. 20 AstraZeneca news release.

So far, Evinova has created a drug development suite of digital health, artificial intelligence, and machine learning tools that aim to help support the drug creation process.

"The future of medicine development can be accelerated with digital solutions," AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in the news release. "We believe Evinova's combination of scientific expertise and track record in developing AI-enabled digital technologies at scale, provides a real opportunity to fundamentally improve patient care, drive healthcare transformation and reduce carbon emissions."