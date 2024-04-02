9 health systems join digital startup venture with Northwell Health

Nine health systems are partnering with a venture studio aiming to launch digital health startups.

The systems will work with Aegis Ventures, a startup incubator that has built four companies over the past three years with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

John Noseworthy, MD, emeritus president and CEO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, will serve as chair of the new Digital Consortium. The group says its goal is to develop solutions "built for health systems by health systems."

"As we embark on this endeavor, our focus is clear — to address the fundamental challenges in healthcare through a unified, innovative approach, and accelerate the translation of ideas into tangible solutions that put patients at the center and address growing burnout among healthcare workers," Dr. Noseworthy said in an April 2 news release.

The nine founding members of Aegis Ventures' Digital Consortium are:

— Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.)

— IU Health (Indianapolis)

— Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

— Northwell Health

— Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

— Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

— Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

— Sharp HealthCare (San Diego)

— Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)