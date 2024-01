Oracle Health Chair David Feinberg, MD, has joined Aegis Ventures, a venture studio that focuses on healthcare artificial intelligence and health tech.

Dr. Feinberg is joining the company as a senior adviser, where he will help Aegis develop health tech solutions that aim to solve some of healthcare's most pressing issues, according to a Jan. 4 news release from Aegis.

Dr. Feinberg will hold this role alongside his role at Oracle Health.