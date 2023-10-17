10 biggest Q3 digital health funding rounds

Digital health companies raised $250 million in the third quarter of 2023; the lowest funding total since 2019.
Even with the challenges in the market, three companies were still able to raise above $20 million, according to DHNY's Q3 Healthcare Innovation Report.
Here are the 10 biggest third-quarter digital health funding rounds:
- K Health: $59 million
- Tytocare: $49 million
- Torch: $28 million
- Summus: $19.5 million
- Affect: $16 million
- Moxie: $16 million
- Evvy: $14 million
- Briya: $11.5 million
- Mixlab: $10 million
- HealNow: $5.5 million