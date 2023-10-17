10 biggest Q3 digital health funding rounds

Noah Schwartz -

Digital health companies raised $250 million in the third quarter of 2023; the lowest funding total since 2019.

Even with the challenges in the market, three companies were still able to raise above $20 million, according to DHNY's Q3 Healthcare Innovation Report. 

Here are the 10 biggest third-quarter digital health funding rounds:

  1. K Health: $59 million

  2. Tytocare: $49 million

  3. Torch: $28 million

  4. Summus: $19.5 million

  5. Affect: $16 million

  6. Moxie: $16 million

  7. Evvy: $14 million

  8. Briya: $11.5 million

  9. Mixlab: $10 million

  10. HealNow: $5.5 million

